Funeral Prayers For 6 Martyred Personnel Of Armed Forces Offered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 11:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Funeral prayers for six personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom in an operation against khwarij terrorists offered on Saturday at Thall.
Corps commander Peshawar, senior serving military, civil Officials and large number of people from the area attended the funeral, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
Those who embraced martyrdom are included Naib Subedar Muhammad Khaliq, (age 39 resident of Kohat), Haveldar Jadid Ali (Age 35 Resident of Orakzai), Lance Naik Walayat Hussain (Age 28, R/O Kurrram), Lance Naik Sifatullah (Age 30 R/O Khyber), Lance Naik Shaheedur Rehman (Age 27 R/O Kurram) and Sepoy Nizamuddin (Age 27 R/O South Waziristan). The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of motherland will not go in vain.
