Open Menu

Funeral Prayers For 6 Martyred Personnel Of Armed Forces Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Funeral prayers for 6 martyred personnel of Armed Forces offered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Funeral prayers for six personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom in an operation against khwarij terrorists offered on Saturday at Thall.

Corps commander Peshawar, senior serving military, civil Officials and large number of people from the area attended the funeral, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Those who embraced martyrdom are included Naib Subedar Muhammad Khaliq, (age 39 resident of Kohat), Haveldar Jadid Ali (Age 35 Resident of Orakzai), Lance Naik Walayat Hussain (Age 28, R/O Kurrram), Lance Naik Sifatullah (Age 30 R/O Khyber), Lance Naik Shaheedur Rehman (Age 27 R/O Kurram) and Sepoy Nizamuddin (Age 27 R/O South Waziristan). The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of motherland will not go in vain.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Kohat From

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

4 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

4 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

5 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

5 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

6 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

7 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

8 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan