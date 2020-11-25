UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers For Ahmad Mukhtar Offered

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

Funeral Prayers for Ahmad Mukhtar offered

The funeral prayers for Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Ahmad Mukhtar were offered at T Block Mosque, DHA, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers for Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Ahmad Mukhtar were offered at T Block Mosque, DHA, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the PPP senior leader died early in the morning.

Several leaders of different parties, including Asif Ali Zardari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Maryum Nawaz, Ayyaz Sadiq, and several others expressed grief over his demise.

It is pertinent to mention here that late Ahmad Mukhtar served as defence minister, trade minister and chairman PIA. He also worked as the general secretary of the party with Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

He was the owner of a famous shoe brand in the country.

He left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter.

