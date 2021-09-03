UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers For Ali Geelani Held At Faisal Mosque

Fri 03rd September 2021

He funeral prayers of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and the icon of Kashmir freedom movement Syed Ali Geelani were offered in absentia at the capital's Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and the icon of Kashmir freedom movement Syed Ali Geelani were offered in absentia at the capital's Faisal Mosque.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, federal ministers, parliamentarians and a large number of people from different walks of life, offered the prayers.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt General Faiz Hameed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other government officials attended the prayers.�Syed Ali Geelani passed away Wednesday night at his home in Srinagar, capital of Indian Occupied Kashmir at the age of 92.

He was laid to rest early Thursday morning in Srinagar amidst heavy deployment of Indian occupation force, that had earlier snatched the body from the family.

