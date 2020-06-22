Funeral prayers for Allama Talib Jauhari offered at Ancholi Imambargah

People in sizable numbers attended the funeral prayers offered for known cleric and scholar, Allama Talib Jauhari (81) at Ancholi Imambargah here on Monday

Jauhari, also a poet and orator, had passed away Sunday night at a private hospital leaving behind three sons and a large number of followers of a man who had studied Islamic theology at reputable institutions of Islamic learning, including those located in Iraq.

He was suffering from age related health conditions for quite some time, however, deterioration led his admission to an intensive care unit of a local hospital where he breathed his last.

News of Allama's passing away was heard with a deep sense of shock by many who only 24 hours ago had lost another prominent religious figure Muft Mohammad Naeem. Both the scholars were equally respected for their efforts and sincerity towards the cause of Muslim unity.