Funeral prayers for martyred constable held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The funeral prayer for Dolphin Force constable Shaheed Muhammad Adnan was held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Sunday.

The funeral prayer was attended by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Dolphin) Rana Umar Farooq, SP Headquarters Ahmad Zunair Cheema and other senior officers. Constable Muhammad Adnan, who was attached to the Dolphin Squad, was martyred by robbers.

The CCPO paid tribute to the martyred constable by presenting a salute and laying a wreath on his body. A prayer was offered for his soul and a ceremonial guard of Lahore police honoured him with a salute. The CCPO praised constable Muhammad Adnan's supreme sacrifice. The constable, originally from Laill Village Kamahan, is survived by a wife and a daughter. He was martyred during an operation against robbers in the area of Heir.

The CCPO and other senior officers extended their condolences to the family and commended the constable's dedication to duty. The CCPO also issued directives for the best possible medical treatment for constable Muhammad Zafarullah who was injured in the encounter. He said that the constable had brought honour to the department and emphasized that Adnan's martyrdom ensured the protection of public lives and property, describing him as a valuable asset to Lahore Police and a shining example of bravery and dedication. He assured that the memories of the Shaheed constable would always remain in their hearts. He expressed his determination to bring the criminals to justice and pledged that the welfare of the constable’s family would be the responsibility of the police department ensuring their complete care.