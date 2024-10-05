Funeral Prayers For Martyred Lieutenant Colonel Held
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 08:12 PM
The funeral prayers for martyred Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat were held in his ancestral village Chak No. 4-JB, here on Saturday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The funeral prayers for martyred Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat were held in his ancestral village Chak No. 4-JB, here on Saturday.
A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil participated in the funeral procession and prayed for the departed soul, a police spokesman said.
He said that Lt-Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat embraced martyrdom while fighting against militants, who were involved in terrorist activities.
Later, the body was laid to rest in the graveyard of Chak No. 4-JB where the RPO and CPO Faisalabad also laid wreath and offered Fateha, the spokesman added.
