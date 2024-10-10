Open Menu

Funeral Prayers For Tank Police’s Martyres Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Funeral prayers for Tank police’s martyres offered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The funeral prayers of two police personnel who were martyred during an attack on a mobile police van at PathanKot area of the district by unidentified terrorists were offered here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Nimaz-e-Jinaza (funeral prayers) of the martyred policemen including Head Constable-Farid Zaman and constable-Ayaz Khan were offered on the premises of the Police Lines Tank.

The funeral prayer was offered amid full official honour which was attended by a large number of people from the civil society, personnel and senior officials of Pakistan army, FC and police including Sector Commander South Sohail Bajwa, District Police Officer DPO, Aslam Nawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan, DEO Frontier Constabulary Sarmast Khan Sharani etc.

The law enforcement officers placed floral wreaths on coffins of the martyred, while a contingent presented a salute.

After the funeral prayers, prayers were also offered for the departed souls and for peace and prosperity of the country.

Moreover, the sector commander and the DPO along with other officers met with heirs and relatives of the martyred cops and expressed deep grief, sympathy and solidarity with them.

They consoled them and assured them of full cooperation.

Later, the coffins of the martyred were dispatched to their homes in an ambulance for burial.

.APP/slm

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Army Police Mobile Civil Society Van Tank Nawaz Khan Prayer From

Recent Stories

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

17 minutes ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

2 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

3 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

4 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

4 hours ago
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

21 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

21 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan