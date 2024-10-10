Funeral prayers for Tank police’s martyres offered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The funeral prayers of two police personnel who were martyred during an attack on a mobile police van at PathanKot area of the district by unidentified terrorists were offered here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Nimaz-e-Jinaza (funeral prayers) of the martyred policemen including Head Constable-Farid Zaman and constable-Ayaz Khan were offered on the premises of the Police Lines Tank.

The funeral prayer was offered amid full official honour which was attended by a large number of people from the civil society, personnel and senior officials of Pakistan army, FC and police including Sector Commander South Sohail Bajwa, District Police Officer DPO, Aslam Nawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan, DEO Frontier Constabulary Sarmast Khan Sharani etc.

The law enforcement officers placed floral wreaths on coffins of the martyred, while a contingent presented a salute.

After the funeral prayers, prayers were also offered for the departed souls and for peace and prosperity of the country.

Moreover, the sector commander and the DPO along with other officers met with heirs and relatives of the martyred cops and expressed deep grief, sympathy and solidarity with them.

They consoled them and assured them of full cooperation.

Later, the coffins of the martyred were dispatched to their homes in an ambulance for burial.

