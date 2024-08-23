Funeral prayers held for 28 Pakistani pilgrims died in Iran road accident

Funeral prayers for 28 Pakistani pilgrims, who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the Iranian province of Yazd on Wednesday were offered at Yazd airport on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Funeral prayers for 28 Pakistani pilgrims, who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the Iranian province of Yazd on Wednesday were offered at Yazd airport on Friday.

On the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a special aircraft has arrived at Yazd airport to bring back the bodies and the injured, according to a statement received here.

The 28 bodies and 16 injured who have been discharged from the hospital, will be transported to Jacobabad through the special flight.

The funeral was attended by a representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader Yazd Ayatullah Naseri, Governor Yazd Mehran Fatemi, Deputy Governor Yazd Abdul Husseni, Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, and embassy officers.

According to the foreign office, those killed in the road accident include Kashif Ali s/o Kareem Bux, Habibullah Soomro s/o Abdul Khalique Soomro, Wafa Abbas Javed s/o Javed Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas Memon s/o Memon Ghulam Ali, Aafaque Ahmed s/o Ayaz Hussain Junejo, Muntazar Mehdi s/o Muharam Ali Khuhawar, Sadiya Azad, Nazeem Akhtar d/o Ghulam Ali Khuhawar, Noor Muhammad Khoso s/o Jan Muhammad Khoso, Imran Ali Khaihoro s/o Muhammad Bachal Khaihoro, Asif Ali s/o Khair Muhammad Sarki, Salman Mustafa s/o Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Kainat d/o of Rustam Ali, Seerat Abbas Shah s/o Lotf Ali Shah, Rustam Ali s/o Muhammad Bux, Rukhsana Parveen d/o Syed Nazir Shah, Aijaz Ali Manganhar s/o Mohammad Amin Manghanhar, Parveen d/o Ghulam Sarwar Lanjar, Mohsin Ali s/o Hassan Ali, Kariman Khatoon d/o Rustam Ali, Muhammad Bux Khaskheli s/o Amir Bux, Rehmat Khatoon Mugheri d/o of Rajib Ali Mugheri, Zameeno Qurban d/o Qurban Hussain, Jamshed Iqbal s/o Muhammad Fareed, Zahid Ali Soomro s/o Ghulam Rasool Soomro, Ambreen d/o Syed Madad Ali Shah, Saima Begum d/o Mohabat Ali Lund Baloch, and Reema d/o Jameel Ahmed.