Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Held For Martyred Constable At Police Line

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Funeral prayers held for martyred constable at Police Line

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Funeral prayers for martyred Lahore police Constable Ammar Aqib Ali were held at Police Lines,Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday.

Ammar Aqib Ali, who was posted in the Factory Area Investigation Wing,was martyred while performing his official duties.

The funeral was attended by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamiana,DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza,DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran,SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed and other senior police officials.

The officers paid their respects and laid floral wreaths.

Constable Ammar sustained serious injuries after coming into contact with high-voltage electric wires during a raid while confronting the accused Asif.

He was undergoing treatment in the burn unit of Jinnah Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

CCPO Bilal Siddique paid tribute to the martyr’s sacrifice and assured that the police department would provide full support and welfare assistance to his family,which includes his widow and a son.

Ammar Aqib Ali joined the police force on June 26,2021 and belonged to Jhalke Village,Kahna Nau.

The CCPO expressed condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated that the sacrifices of police officers in the line of duty would always be honoured and remembered.“Martyrs of the police force are a valuable asset and their memories will forever remain alive in our hearts,”he said.

Recent Stories

DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu ..

DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector

8 minutes ago
 SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at S ..

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

23 minutes ago
 Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: ..

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministe ..

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

4 hours ago
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli dipl ..

UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

11 hours ago
 'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new indus ..

'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..

13 hours ago
 Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

13 hours ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

13 hours ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan