Funeral prayers held for martyred constable at Police Line

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Funeral prayers for martyred Lahore police Constable Ammar Aqib Ali were held at Police Lines,Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday.

Ammar Aqib Ali, who was posted in the Factory Area Investigation Wing,was martyred while performing his official duties.

The funeral was attended by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamiana,DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza,DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran,SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed and other senior police officials.

The officers paid their respects and laid floral wreaths.

Constable Ammar sustained serious injuries after coming into contact with high-voltage electric wires during a raid while confronting the accused Asif.

He was undergoing treatment in the burn unit of Jinnah Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

CCPO Bilal Siddique paid tribute to the martyr’s sacrifice and assured that the police department would provide full support and welfare assistance to his family,which includes his widow and a son.

Ammar Aqib Ali joined the police force on June 26,2021 and belonged to Jhalke Village,Kahna Nau.

The CCPO expressed condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated that the sacrifices of police officers in the line of duty would always be honoured and remembered.“Martyrs of the police force are a valuable asset and their memories will forever remain alive in our hearts,”he said.