Funeral prayers held for martyred policemen at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Funeral prayers of the five policemen, who were martyred in a cowardly attack by dacoits at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines, were held here on Friday.

The prayers were attended by Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, senior police officials, administrative officers, political leaders, social figures, and a large number of citizens. The martyred policemen included Constables Irfan, Saleem, and Nakheel from Bahawalnagar, and Constables Ghazanfar and Khaleel from Rahim Yar Khan, all part of the Elite Force deployed in the high-risk Kacha region.

During the funeral proceedings, a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the martyrs. The coffins, draped in the national flag, were later dispatched to their respective native towns for burial with full state honors.

On this occasion, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the martyred officers, stating that their blood will not go in vain.

He condemned the cowardly attack, saying that the attackers took advantage of the darkness of night to launch the assault. However, Dr. Anwar emphasized that such acts will never weaken the resolve or morale of Punjab Police. "The morale of the force remains high," he said, "and the ongoing operation against dacoits in the Kacha area will continue with full strength."

The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating banditry from southern Punjab and ensuring peace and security across the province. Dr. Usman Anwar stressed that the blood of the martyred officers demands justice, and justice will be delivered. The Punjab Police remains determined to protect the lives and property of citizens, and the operation against dacoits will continue unabated, he further added.

