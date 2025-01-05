Funeral Prayers Held For Martyred Policemen In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A somber mood prevailed as funeral prayers were offered for the martyred policemen who lost their lives in a tragic incident last night. The prayers were attended by a large number of people, including SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh, DC Sukkur, Rangers officials, and citizens here on Sunday.
Ashfaq Sheikh, a young policeman from the Achhiyun Khumyoun area of Rohri, was laid to rest with full honors at the Police Headquarters.
The incident, which occurred during a police chase, resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen, including Ashfaq Sheikh, and a police informant, Amer Sheikh.
Another policeman, Masood Shahani, was also martyred in the incident, and his funeral prayers were held in Khairpur.
SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh announced that, as per policy, the families of the martyred policemen would receive a compensation of Rs. 1 crore and two jobs. This gesture is a recognition of the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave men, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The police are investigating the incident, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the culprits. The Sukkur police have vowed to continue their efforts to maintain law and order in the city, despite the challenges they face.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI chief calls for global support on Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination day2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers held for martyred policemen in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Barrister Arslan pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto12 minutes ago
-
Citizens advised to check status of Housing Societies before investment12 minutes ago
-
CTP Driving School empowering women under ‘Women on Wheels Program’12 minutes ago
-
Unwavering struggle, foresight of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto inspire us: Awais Qadir Shah32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 97th birth anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel pays homage to PPP founder on his birth anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto remembered on his 97th birth anniversary52 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observing Self-determination Day with renewed resolve52 minutes ago
-
PML-N always supports meaningful dialogue: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago
-
Health sector in D I Khan severely affected by Climate Change1 hour ago