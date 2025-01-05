Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Held For Martyred Policemen In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Funeral prayers held for martyred policemen in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A somber mood prevailed as funeral prayers were offered for the martyred policemen who lost their lives in a tragic incident last night. The prayers were attended by a large number of people, including SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh, DC Sukkur, Rangers officials, and citizens here on Sunday.

Ashfaq Sheikh, a young policeman from the Achhiyun Khumyoun area of Rohri, was laid to rest with full honors at the Police Headquarters.

The incident, which occurred during a police chase, resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen, including Ashfaq Sheikh, and a police informant, Amer Sheikh.

Another policeman, Masood Shahani, was also martyred in the incident, and his funeral prayers were held in Khairpur.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh announced that, as per policy, the families of the martyred policemen would receive a compensation of Rs. 1 crore and two jobs. This gesture is a recognition of the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave men, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The police are investigating the incident, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the culprits. The Sukkur police have vowed to continue their efforts to maintain law and order in the city, despite the challenges they face.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Law And Order Young Sukkur Khairpur Rohri Sunday From Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

14 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

14 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

14 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

15 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

14 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

15 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

14 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

14 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan