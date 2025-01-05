Funeral prayers held for martyred policemen in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A somber mood prevailed as funeral prayers were offered for the martyred policemen who lost their lives in a tragic incident last night. The prayers were attended by a large number of people, including SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh, DC Sukkur, Rangers officials, and citizens here on Sunday.

Ashfaq Sheikh, a young policeman from the Achhiyun Khumyoun area of Rohri, was laid to rest with full honors at the Police Headquarters.

The incident, which occurred during a police chase, resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen, including Ashfaq Sheikh, and a police informant, Amer Sheikh.

Another policeman, Masood Shahani, was also martyred in the incident, and his funeral prayers were held in Khairpur.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh announced that, as per policy, the families of the martyred policemen would receive a compensation of Rs. 1 crore and two jobs. This gesture is a recognition of the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave men, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The police are investigating the incident, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the culprits. The Sukkur police have vowed to continue their efforts to maintain law and order in the city, despite the challenges they face.