Funeral Prayers In Absentia Held For Munawar Hassan In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:22 PM

Funeral prayers in absentia held for Munawar Hassan in Rawalpindi

The funeral prayers in absentia for former Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Syed Munawar Hasan was offered outside the office of Jamaat-e-Islami in Rawalpindi on Saturday

Ameer City, Jamaat-e-Islami, Syed Arif Shreezi led the funeral prayers, which was attended by a large number of people belonging to various walks of life.

Former JI ameer had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few weeks and was recently put on the ventilator after his health condition worsened.

He passed away on June 26 at the age of 78 on Friday.

Munawar Hasan became a member of Jama'at-e-Islami Pakistan in 1967 and elected head of the party in 2009.

