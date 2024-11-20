Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of 12 Shaheed Soldiers Offered At Bannu Garrison

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed soldiers offered at Bannu Garrison

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed personnel of armed forces who fought valiantly against Khwarij terrorists in MaliKhel were offered on Wednesday at Bannu Garrison.

The Corps Commander Peshawar along with senior military and civil officials, officers and, soldiers attended the funeral prayer, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release

The martyrs were included Subedar Imran Ahmad Farooqi, age 44 (R/O Gujranwala District), Havildar Muhammad Javeed Iqbal, age 29 (R/O Sargodha District), Naik Tehmas Ahmad, age 34 (R/O Abbottabad), Naik Basit Fareed, age 39 (R/O Haripur), Sep Safdar Ali, age 33 (R/O Barkhan District), Sep Asad Bashir, age 32 (R/O Kuhlu District), Sep Ejaz Hussain, age 38 (D G Khan District), Sep Atif Khan, age 23 (R/O Mianwali District), Sep Amanullah, age 30 (R/O Karak district), Sep Shah Zaman, age 22 (R/O Lower Dir District), Sep Haseebullah, age 22 (R/O Karak District) and Usman Ullah, age 33 (R/O Karak District).

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation's resolve.

