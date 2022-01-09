Funeral prayers of 6 victims of Murree incident offered in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Funeral prayers of six-member family victims of Murree tragedy were offered at Rawal Park, Sadiqabad here on Sunday.

Muhammad Shehzad, his wife, two young daughters and two children were killed in the Murree tragedy.

A large number of social, political and religious personalities attended the funeral prayers.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies were sent to their hometown Hamak.

The bodies of those killed in the tragedy were taken home from the hospital last night which landed at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology RIU.