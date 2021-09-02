UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Ali Shah Gelani Offered In Absentia Across Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:31 PM

Funeral prayers of Ali Shah Gelani offered in absentia across Pakistan

The funeral prayers of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were offered in absentia across the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were offered in absentia across the country on Thursday.

In Islamabad, the absentia funeral prayers were held at the lawn of Parliament House which was attended by President Dr. Arif Alvi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi, and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid. Besides, the Federal Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Senior Officials of National Assembly and Senate, and Staff Members also attended the funeral prayers in absentia of Syed Ali Geelani.

Funeral prayers of veteran Kashmiri liberation leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were also offered in absentia at Karachi. Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh and local PTI leaders and workers in a large number attended it.

The absentia prayers have also offered on the sad demise of legendary Kashmiri veteran APHC leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in all 10 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

All political leadership of the Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides, the people from all segments of the society offered the funeral prayers in absentia in all cities and towns of country and offered Fatah for the departed soul. They paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Shah Gillani for his sacrifices, meritorious services, relentless struggle and efforts for seeking freedom of the Indian occupied Kashmir from Indian forcible and illegitimate occupation.

Meanwhile, all the political and religious leadership and the people expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of APHC leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and termed his death an irreparable loss for the Kashmir freedom struggle.

They also prayed for the continuation of his mission till the day dawn of freedom.

