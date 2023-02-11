Funeral prayers of Army officers martyred in Kohlu IED blast held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Namz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Major Muhammad Jawad Shaheed and Captain Sagheer Abbas Shaheed were offered at Rawalpindi and Kot Addu respectively.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, a large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and people from different segments of society attended the funerals.

The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honour.

Both officers embraced shahadat due to an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during sanitisation operation in Kohlu, Balochistan.