Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema Held

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Funeral prayers of ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema held

The funeral prayers of an Assistant Sub-Inspector who martyred by the firing of outlaws this morning was held here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of an Assistant Sub-Inspector who martyred by the firing of outlaws this morning was held here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi, Regional Police Officer Range Dr Haider Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Ziaullah attended the funeral prayer of martyred ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema here at Police Lines.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the martyr was alive, the death of martyr was the guarantee of survival and life of the nation.

The Commissioner said the police personnel of Punjab Police were working day and night to protect the life and property of people and were sacrificing their lives while performing their duties.

He said that martyrs were benefactors of the nation and the country and it was the state's responsibility to take care of their families.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Division Dr. Haider Ashraf said that teams had been formed to arrest the killer of police official.

RPO Gujranwala Dr. Haider Ashraf also met the brother and son of martyred ASI.

Police Officers, Lawyers, Civil Society and the people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

It is pertinent to mention here that ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema was killed by theoutlaws during a raid.

Related Topics

Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Civil Society Lawyers Gujranwala Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter ..

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter Suhana's journey

8 minutes ago
 ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others ..

ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others as proclaimed offenders

32 seconds ago
 Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Fe ..

Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Festival draws criticism

33 seconds ago
 Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

35 seconds ago
 52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue S ..

52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

37 seconds ago
 National Olympic Committee elects Fares Al Mutawa ..

National Olympic Committee elects Fares Al Mutawa as Chairman of Athletes Commit ..

13 minutes ago
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends swearing-in ceremony of n ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends swearing-in ceremony of new Paraguay President

28 minutes ago
 DCs directed to launch operation against encroachm ..

DCs directed to launch operation against encroachments, illegal occupation of st ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK President greets PM Kakar on assuming office

AJK President greets PM Kakar on assuming office

6 minutes ago
 Tentative truce in Libya capital after militia cla ..

Tentative truce in Libya capital after militia clashes kill 27

6 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 908 kg drugs in 38 operations; arr ..

ANF seizes over 908 kg drugs in 38 operations; arrests 45

6 minutes ago
 DCD holds 3rd strategic retreat for social sector ..

DCD holds 3rd strategic retreat for social sector in Abu Dhabi

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan