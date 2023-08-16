Funeral prayers of ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema held

The funeral prayers of an Assistant Sub-Inspector who martyred by the firing of outlaws this morning was held here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of an Assistant Sub-Inspector who martyred by the firing of outlaws this morning was held here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi, Regional Police Officer Range Dr Haider Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Ziaullah attended the funeral prayer of martyred ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema here at Police Lines.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the martyr was alive, the death of martyr was the guarantee of survival and life of the nation.

The Commissioner said the police personnel of Punjab Police were working day and night to protect the life and property of people and were sacrificing their lives while performing their duties.

He said that martyrs were benefactors of the nation and the country and it was the state's responsibility to take care of their families.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Division Dr. Haider Ashraf said that teams had been formed to arrest the killer of police official.

RPO Gujranwala Dr. Haider Ashraf also met the brother and son of martyred ASI.

Police Officers, Lawyers, Civil Society and the people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

It is pertinent to mention here that ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema was killed by theoutlaws during a raid.