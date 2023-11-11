Funeral prayers of Azam Khan offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Funeral prayer of caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan was offered here at Prang on Saturday.

Besides others, the funeral prayer of Azam Khan was attended by a large number of people including former ministers, senators, politicians and members of civil society.

He left behind two sons and a widow. Later he was laid to rest at his native graveyard.