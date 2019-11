Funeral prayer of the Acting Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Allama Dr Fida Muhammad Khan who died early Friday morning would be offered on Saturday at 9:00 am at sector H-11, Graveyard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Funeral prayer of the Acting Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Allama Dr Fida Muhammad Khan who died early Friday morning would be offered on Saturday at 9:00 am at sector H-11, Graveyard.

May Allah rest his soul in peace and give patience and courage to the family members to bear the irreparable loss, said a press release.