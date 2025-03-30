Funeral Prayers Of Constable Noor Ahmed Offered In Shikarpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayers of police constable Noor Ahmed Beyoo, who attained the esteemed rank of martyrdom, were offered with full official honours at the Police Lines Headquarters in Shikarpur on Sunday.
A special contingent of Shikarpur Police presented a salute to the brave young officer of Sindh Police. The funeral was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Larkana Naser Aftab, Senior Supridentant of Police (SSP) Shikarpur, officers from other law enforcement agencies, media representatives, leaders of various schools of thought, civil society members, citizens, the martyr’s family, and a large number of police officers, personnel, and Rangers officials.
The DIG Larkana draped a floral wreath over the martyr’s body. In his message, he stated, "All officers and personnel of Sindh Police remain steadfast like an unshakable wall for the restoration of peace. We take pride in our martyrs. For the sustenance of peace, we will not shy away from any sacrifice."
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers of Constable Noor Ahmed offered in Shikarpur5 minutes ago
-
WSSC launches cleanliness operation for Eidul Fitr6 minutes ago
-
RWMC’s Eid cleanliness drive underway46 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing55 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews implementation of cleanliness operation on Eid56 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot seizes 470 kg unhealthy, emaciated and diseased slaughter1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz extends Eidul-Fitr greetings to President of Uzbekistan1 hour ago
-
Bilwal will offer Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux1 hour ago
-
Temporary mechanical swings banned on Eid1 hour ago
-
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,martyrs and their famil ..1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr preparations in full swing in Kohat1 hour ago
-
Woman killed in Manga Mandi area1 hour ago