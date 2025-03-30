Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Constable Noor Ahmed Offered In Shikarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Funeral prayers of Constable Noor Ahmed offered in Shikarpur

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayers of police constable Noor Ahmed Beyoo, who attained the esteemed rank of martyrdom, were offered with full official honours at the Police Lines Headquarters in Shikarpur on Sunday.

A special contingent of Shikarpur Police presented a salute to the brave young officer of Sindh Police. The funeral was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Larkana Naser Aftab, Senior Supridentant of Police (SSP) Shikarpur, officers from other law enforcement agencies, media representatives, leaders of various schools of thought, civil society members, citizens, the martyr’s family, and a large number of police officers, personnel, and Rangers officials.

The DIG Larkana draped a floral wreath over the martyr’s body. In his message, he stated, "All officers and personnel of Sindh Police remain steadfast like an unshakable wall for the restoration of peace. We take pride in our martyrs. For the sustenance of peace, we will not shy away from any sacrifice."

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

2 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

2 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan