Funeral prayers of Constable Noor Ahmed offered in Shikarpur

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayers of police constable Noor Ahmed Beyoo, who attained the esteemed rank of martyrdom, were offered with full official honours at the Police Lines Headquarters in Shikarpur on Sunday.

A special contingent of Shikarpur Police presented a salute to the brave young officer of Sindh Police. The funeral was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Larkana Naser Aftab, Senior Supridentant of Police (SSP) Shikarpur, officers from other law enforcement agencies, media representatives, leaders of various schools of thought, civil society members, citizens, the martyr’s family, and a large number of police officers, personnel, and Rangers officials.

The DIG Larkana draped a floral wreath over the martyr’s body. In his message, he stated, "All officers and personnel of Sindh Police remain steadfast like an unshakable wall for the restoration of peace. We take pride in our martyrs. For the sustenance of peace, we will not shy away from any sacrifice."