Funeral Prayers Of Cop Martyred By Firing Of Robbers Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:39 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of a cop Noman Shah, who martyred during an encounter with robbers early morning Tuesday were offered at Police Headquarters Garden.

Senior police officers and officials including IGP Sindh, Additional IGP Karachi and Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani also attended the funeral prayers of the martyr, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Constable Syed Noman Shah, posted at Sukhan Police Station, was killed in an encounter with robbers at Lath Basti street no. 3. Three alleged robbers were also killed during an exchange of firing while three others managed to escape from the scene.

The martyred constable was 31 years old. He has left behind a widow and three minor sons to mourn his death.

Police Constable Syed Noman Shah had joined Karachi Police in 2017.

