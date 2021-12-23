UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Cop Martyred By Firing Of Robbers Offered

Funeral prayers of martyred Constable Muhammad Farhan of Karachi Police were offered at Sindh Police Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of martyred Constable Muhammad Farhan of Karachi Police were offered at Sindh Police Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Thursday.

Constable Muhammad Farhan was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an encounter with robbers the other day. He succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, other senior police officers and officials of Pakistan Rangers Sindh also attended the funeral prayers of the martyr.

PC Muhammad Farhan was 25 years old and was posted in Madadgar 15. He has left behind his parents, a brother and two sisters. Farhan had joined the police in 2017.

Additional IGP - Karachi and other senior officers also paid tribute to the services of martyred constable Muhammad Farhan.

PC Muhammad Farhan had sustained injuries during an encounter with robbers near Ibrahim Masjid, Gol Ground, in Model Colony area of the megalopolis on Wednesday. A robber was also killed during the encounter while his other accomplices managed to flee from the scene. Police had recovered three pistols including a fake pistol and artificial jewelry from the spot.

The injured cop and killed robber were shifted to Jinnah hospital where Constable Farhan succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

