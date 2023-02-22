UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Cop Martyred In Encounter With Robbers Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Funeral prayers of cop martyred in encounter with robbers offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of policeman embraced martyrdom during encounter with robbers were offered at Police Headquarters Garden, South on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, other senior officers, family members of the deceased, relatives and others attended the funeral prayers of head constable Zaheer.

IGP Sindh expressed his sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the martyr and paid tribute to the martyr and his departmental services.

IGP Sindh gave instructions to the senior police officers present on the spot that all the legal and documentary matters regarding the prevailing benefits for the legal heirs of the martyred cop should be completed as soon as possible.

