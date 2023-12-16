Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Cop Martyred In Tank Police Lines Attack Offered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 10:17 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The funeral prayer of a police constable who was martyred during an attack on police lines Tank by unidentified terrorists was offered here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of the martyred policeman Abdur Rasheed was offered full official protocol and honour in his native town Chowar Khel Lakki Marwat.

The funeral prayer was attended by DSP Headquarters Dera Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Headquarters Tank Abdur Rasheed Khan, serving, retired officers, relatives, journalists and a large number of people from different segments of society.

A contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the martyred policeman while special prayers were also offered for the departed souls.

At least three policemen were martyred and three others were injured on Friday in a terrorist attack on police lines in Tank district.

