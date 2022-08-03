UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Cops Martyred In Hand Grenade Blast Offered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Funeral prayers of cops martyred in hand grenade blast offered

The funeral prayers of police personnel 45-year-old Sabir Hussain and 40-year-old Muhammad Shahzad, who were martyred in a hand grenade explosion at Malkhana (Kot) outside the Police Headquarters Garden, were offered at the PHQ Garden

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The funeral prayers of police personnel 45-year-old Sabir Hussain and 40-year-old Muhammad Shahzad, who were martyred in a hand grenade explosion at Malkhana (Kot) outside the Police Headquarters Garden, were offered at the PHQ Garden.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs of South, West, Traffic Karachi, district SSPs, Rangers officers and other senior police officers and relatives and friends of the martyred personnel attended the funeral prayers.

The IGP Sindh also offered condolences with the bereaved families of the martyred personnel and assured them of all possible cooperation from the Sindh Police.

