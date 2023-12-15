Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Cops Martyred In Tank Police Lines Attack Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 07:25 PM

The funeral prayers of two police personnel who were martyred during an attack by unidentified terrorists on police lines in Tank, were offered here Friday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The funeral prayers of two police personnel who were martyred during an attack by unidentified terrorists on police lines in Tank, were offered here Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the funeral prayers of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gohar Zaman and Constable Ehsan were offered with full official protocol and honour which was attended by Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib, serving and retired officers, relatives, journalists and a large number of people from different segments of the society.

A contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the martyred police personnel while special prayers were also offered for the departed souls.

Coffins of the police martyrs Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gohar Zaman and Constable Ehsan were dispatched to their native towns for burial.

At least two policemen were martyred and three others were injured on Friday in a terrorist attack on police lines in Tank district.

