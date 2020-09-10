Funeral prayers of deceased senior journalist offered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of Senior Journalist Qaiser Mehmood were offered on Thursday at Masjid-e-Ali Defence Phase-VI.

The funeral prayers of deceased senior journalists were attended by prominent personalities belonging to different walks of life.

Qaiser Mehmood, 68 years, breathed his last at a private hospital where he remained admitted for past two days.

The deceased remained associated with number of English and urdu dailies.