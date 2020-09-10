UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers Of Deceased Senior Journalist Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:56 PM

The funeral prayers of Senior Journalist Qaiser Mehmood were offered on Thursday at Masjid-e-Ali Defence Phase-VI

The funeral prayers of deceased senior journalists were attended by prominent personalities belonging to different walks of life.

Qaiser Mehmood, 68 years, breathed his last at a private hospital where he remained admitted for past two days.

The deceased remained associated with number of English and urdu dailies.

