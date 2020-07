ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of first former Chief Justice (CJ) of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sardar Aslam were offered in absentia in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial also attended the funeral prayer.A large number of senior lawyers also attended the funeral prayers.

Sardar Aslam had died two days ago.