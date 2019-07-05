Funeral prayers of four boat passenger offered

Funeral prayers of four ill-fated boat passengers including three children have been offered in their native areas on Friday

The two children who lost their lives in boat accident in Tarbela Dam Lake were from Shangla, one was from Torghar while fourth victim belong to Keh village where the boat capsized.

Nara Amazai Police Station has lodged a case against owner of the boat mentioning the cause of the accident was overloading.

At the time of accident besides 40 people onboard 11 cattle and luggage was also loaded exceeding the capacity of boat.