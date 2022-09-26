UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Harnai Helicopter Crash Martyrs Offered: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Funeral prayers of Harnai Helicopter crash martyrs offered: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The funeral prayers of the martyrs of Harnai Helicopter Crash late last night near Khost was offered on Monday at the Quetta Garrison Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said that the Corps Commander Balochistan, Senior Military and Civil officials attended the funeral.

Jasd-e-Khaki (bodies/coffins) of the Shuhada (martyrs) were being dispatched to their native towns where they would be buried with full military honour, it added.

