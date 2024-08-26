Funeral Prayers Of Kalat's Martyrs Offered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The funeral prayers of the Levies and Police personnel who were martyred by unknown armed men last night were offered at RTC Kalat
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The funeral prayers of the Levies and Police personnel who were martyred by unknown armed men last night were offered at RTC Kalat.
Deputy Commissioner Kalat, Bilal Shabir, SSP Kalat Dostin Dashti, Commandant Kalat Scouts at Khuzdar Col Hafiz Kashif, Wing Commander FC Col Umar Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Dost Mohammad Langov, Director Operation Balochistan Levies Force Dr. Mirwias, Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed Lasi, Principal RTC Kalat Sikandar Khan Khajak, QRF Major Ghulam Murtaza Ummrani DSP Manzoor Ahmad, DSP Abdul Rahim, DSP Zubir Ahmad and senior official of Levies and Police forces, political and tribal leaders and the general public attended the funeral prayers.
Levies and Police forces paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks.
The official source confirmed that a police sub-inspector, four Levies officials, and five civilians were killed in the carnage.
The martyred included Sub-Inspector Hazoor Bakhsh of Balochistan Police, Levies Personnel including Ali Akber, Ihsanullah, Rehmatullah, Naseebullah and the civilians identified as Malik Zabar Khan, Hamza, and Shahbaz, whereas two others remained unidentified who lost their lives in Kalat incident.
