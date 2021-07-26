UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers Of Laswa Incident Martyrs Offered : ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Funeral prayers of Laswa incident martyrs offered : ISPR

The funeral prayers (Namaz e Janaza) of soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Laswa after their vehicle plunged into a ravine while negotiating a sharp turn was offered at Muzzaffarabad on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers (Namaz e Janaza) of soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Laswa after their vehicle plunged into a ravine while negotiating a sharp turn was offered at Muzzaffarabad on Monday.

The soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) yesterday while on duty during employment in support of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, said an ISPR news release.

The bodies of shaheeds were being taken to their native towns where they would be buried with full military honour, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

