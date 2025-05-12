Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The funeral prayers of Sub-Inspector Laiq Zada Khan and Constable Alamzeb, who were martyred in a suicide bombing in the jurisdiction of Chamkani police station, were offered with full state honors at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here on Monday.

A well-equipped contingent of police presented a guard of honor to the martyred officers during the solemn ceremony.

The funeral was attended by several high-ranking officials and dignitaries, including Member of National Assembly Arbab Sher Ali, Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of KP Police Zulfiqar Hameed, Commissioner of Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan, Additional IG CTD Shaukat Abbas, SSP Operations Masood Ahmad, SSP Investigation, CTD officials, divisional SPs, other police officers, and family members of the martyrs.

Dignitaries, including Arbab Sher Ali, Shahab Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Hameed, and Riaz Mehsud, laid floral wreaths on the coffins of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and IG Police Zulfiqar Hameed extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and paid rich tribute to their services.

The IG assured the families that the sacrifices of their loved ones would not go in vain and that they would be honored and supported by the department.