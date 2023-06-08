Funeral prayers of martyr police constables, security guard offered

The funeral prayers of police constables and security guard of a bank, who were killed in firing by unknown miscreants in Mingora Bazar, were offered in Javaid Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Kabal on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The funeral prayers of police constables and security guard of a bank, who were killed in firing by unknown miscreants in Mingora Bazar, were offered in Javaid Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Kabal on Thursday.

The funeral prayers were attended by Regional Police Officer Malakand, Nasir Mehmood Satti, Commander 6th Brigade, Sajid Akbar, Deputy Commissioner, Irfanullah Wazir, District Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur and large of police officials.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute to martyrs and afterwards, the bodies of martyrs were sent to their respective areas with full honor.

Floral wreaths were also put on coffins of martyrs and fateha was offered to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace.

It is worth mentioning that two police constables named Umara Khan and Ashraf Ali and a security guard of a bank, Musa Khan were martyred by unknown miscreants near Sabzi Mandi in Mingora.

RPO, Nasir Mehmood Satti said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go in vain and the culprits would be brought to justice. He also paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their bereaved family members.