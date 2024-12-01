Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Captain, Sepoy Offered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The funeral prayers of Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din Shaheed, age 26, resident of district Lahore and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain Shaheed, age 29, resident of district Jhang who embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly against Khwarij terrorists in Bannu and Khyber districts were offered on Sunday at Peshawar and Bannu Garrisons respectively.

Lt General Omer Ahmad Bukhari, Corps Commander Peshawar, senior military and civil officials and soldiers attended the funeral prayers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Later, Shaheed Captain Muhammad Zohaib and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain were laid to rest with full military honors in their respective native towns.

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen the nation's resolve.

