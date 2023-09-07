Funeral prayers of martyred constable

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Funeral prayers�for a constable who embraced�martyrdom during an attack�by unknown muggers were offered at police lines on Thursday.

A large number of people, besides relatives of Ghulam Hassan and RPO Sajjad� Hassan Khan, DPO Hassan Afzal, and police staff, attended�the funeral. The martyr was given a state funeral, wherein a smartly�turned-out contingent�of the police presented a gun salute.

The RPO consoled the heirs and told them that the Punjab police would extend financial�assistance to the kids and the wife of the constable. He stated that the accused would be brought to book soon, adding that Shaheed's blood would not go in vain.

DPO Hassan Afzal paid rich tribute to the martyr, saying that the police would not hesitate to�render sacrifice for the safety of the masses. Later, the deceased was laid to rest in his native town Mouza�Raman, in the Shah Sadruddin Kala area.