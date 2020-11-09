UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Cop Offered

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:42 PM

Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered

The funeral prayers of Head Constable Fayyaz Ali of Karachi Police were offered at the Police Headquarters Garden on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of Head Constable Fayyaz Ali of Karachi Police were offered at the Police Headquarters Garden on Monday.

The funeral prayers were attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Additional IGP - Karachi, senior police officers and officers of other law enforcement agencies.

Fayyaz Ali was martyred in an exchange of firing with the robbers the other day. The policeman was dressed in plain clothes as he was going to the police station for duty. When he saw two robbers looting a citizen near Meena Bazaar, he tried to stop the accused to help the citizen.

The martyr bravely and courageously protected the life and property of the citizen and killed a dacoit while due to the firing of accomplice of the slain dacoit, Fayyaz sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shaheed Head Constable was 40 years old and was posted in Azizabad police station. He has left behind a widow and three children.

He joined the police force in 1999 and performed his duties at various police stations in Karachi.

IGP Sindh, Additional IGP Karachi and other officers paid homage to Shaheed Head Constable Fayyaz Ali.

