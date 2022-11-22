UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Cop Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 07:49 PM

The funeral prayers of a police constable Abdul Rahman, martyred in the Clifton area late Monday night, were offered in the Police Headquarters Garden on Tuesday

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Deputy IGP - South, DIGP-Traffic, senior officers of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police, family members, relatives, and friends of the martyred policeman attended the funeral prayers.

The AIGP and other senior officers expressed their sorrow and sympathies with the grieved family members. They also paid tribute to the martyred.

