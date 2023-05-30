UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Cop Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of a martyred cop Waris, who was killed by the firing of unidentified accused late Monday evening, were offered at Police Headquarters Garden South on Tuesday.

Among others, the funeral prayers were attended by Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIGPs of South, East and Traffic, senior officers of Rangers Sindh, Police, family, relatives and neighbors of martyred policeman.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho and other senior police officers on the occasion expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family of martyred police constable Waris and paid tribute to his services for the department.

Police Constable Waris, who was posted at Zaman Town Traffic Section, embraced martyrdom by the firing of two unknown accused riding a motorcycle in Defence View area within the limits of Baloch Colony police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

