Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Cop Offered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

The funeral prayers of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shahid s/o Arif were offered at Police Headquarters, Garden on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shahid s/o Arif were offered at Police Headquarters, Garden on Monday.

The special contingent of police paid 'Shaheed Salam' to the martyred official.

Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani, Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IGP - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, senior officers of Rangers, Police, relatives and neighbors of martyred Sub-Inspector attended his last rites.

IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar offered his condolences with the grieved family members and paid tribute to martyred official for his services.

Sub-Inspector Shahid was killed by firing of terrorists during an attack on psx building on Monday.

