Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of martyred cop Noman were offered at Special Security Unit headquarter Hassan Square on Friday.

The special contingent of police paid 'Shaheed Salam' to martyred Constable Noman.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IGP - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Deputy IGPs Operation, East Zone, Senior Superintendent of Police South Zone Shiraz Nazir, other senior officers of the police department attended the last rites of martyred constable.

The IGP offered condolences and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family members. He asked the officers concerned to ensure timely issuance of compensation to the family of martyred cop.

Deceased Constable Noman Ali s/o Nazakat Ali of age 26 years, who was posted at 15 Madadgar, South Zone, was shot injured by unknown assailants near Awami Chowk, Manzoor Colony and he succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital Friday afternoon.