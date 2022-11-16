Funeral prayers of martyred CTD personnel offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The funeral prayers of martyred policeman Arshad Jadoon were offered at Police Headquarters Garden on Wednesday.

Jadoon, who was posted in Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), got injured in an encounter with terrorists on October 1st and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital the other day.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Additional IGP (CTD), DIGP Security, DIGP Traffic and other senior police officers, family members, relatives and friends of the martyred policeman participated in the funeral prayers in large numbers.

IGP Sindh on the occasion expressed his sympathies and condolences to the family of martyred policeman and offered Fateha. He also paid tribute to the service rendered by the martyred cop.