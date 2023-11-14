Funeral prayers of martyred of Mir Ali terrorist incident offered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Sepoy Muhammad Sohail Shaheed and Sepoy Abdullah Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom on the night of November 12 and 13 in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district, was offered in Bannu district on Tuesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, 19 years old Sohail was resident of Tharparkar district and 25 years old Abdullah was a resident of Mardan district.

Senior serving military officers, relatives of the Shuhada, and a large number of locals of the area attended the funerals.

The martyrs were laid to rest with full military honours.

"These sacrifices strengthen our resolve to stand resolute and committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR press release added.