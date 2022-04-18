Funeral prayers of martyred policeman offered in Bannu

Funeral prayers of Iftikhar Khan, a policeman who was martyred by unknown miscreants, were offered at Police Line Bannu on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Funeral prayers of Iftikhar Khan, a policeman who was martyred by unknown miscreants, were offered at Police Line Bannu on Monday.

Special salutations were offered to the corpse of the martyr and special prayers were offered for the high ranks of the deceased.

After the funeral prayers, the body of the martyr was sent with official honours to his hometown Manzar Kakki where burial took place at regional level.

Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Additional SP Bannu Saleem Riaz Khan, SP Investigation Zia Hassan, SP FRP Sattar Khan, Army Officers, Assistant Commissioners, All Circle SDPOs, SHOs and other police officers and soldiers besides the martyrs relatives attended in large numbers.

On this occasion, District Police Officer Bannu, while condoling with the bereaved family, assured that the blood of the martyr would not go in vain and the culprits involved would be traced and punished at all cost.

The martyred constable was posted in the investigation staff of Mandan police station who was shot dead by unidentified masked motorcyclists this morning near Pakhtan Road near Mandan Park.

It merits to be mentioned here that the brother of the martyr (Shahzeb Khan) has also been martyred while performing duty.