Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Policeman Offered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Funeral prayers of martyred policeman offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The funeral prayers of martyred Police Constable Nihal were offered at Police Headquarters Garden on Thursday.

Constable Nihal was killed during an encounter with street criminals in Pak Colony area the other day.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIGP South Zone Sharjeel Kharal, SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, SP Baldia Division Captain (Retd.) Faizan Ali and other senior police officers, officers of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, relatives and friends of the martyred policeman participated in large numbers.

On the occasion, all senior officers lauded Nihal's valour and expressed their sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha.

