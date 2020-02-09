Funeral prayers of martyred policeman offered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Funeral prayers of a martyred policeman who met a road accident was held at Police Lines here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Police high ups, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP Headquarter, SHO's and people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Two policemen were coming to duty when they met a road accident in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

The martyred policeman was identified as Qaiser Aurangzeb and the other cop namely Ali Hussnian got minor injuries who was shifted to hospital.

Police have registered a case against the owner and also confiscated the vehicle.