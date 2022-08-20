Funeral prayers of martyred policemen in Dama Dola blast offered

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) ::The funeral prayers of two policemen, Saeed Ahmad and Inayat-ur-Rehhman who martyred in Dama Dola blast of Tehsil Mamoond were offered in Police Lines Bajaur.

Funeral prayers were attended by area elites, police officials, Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO) and Sector Commander North.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honor to martyred cops and later their bodies were taken to native areas by special police squad.

District Police Officer Bajaur, Abdus Samad also visited houses of martyred policemen to express solidarity with bereaved families. He also offered Fateha and prayed to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.