Funeral prayers of martyred policemen offered at Bannu Police Lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Funeral prayers of two Bannu police personnel, Farmanullah and Latif Khan who were shot dead by unknown attackers were offered at Police Lines Bannu.

Funeral prayers were also attended by District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Circle SDPOs, SHOs and other police officers besides relatives of the martyrs.

Martyred were given Shaheed Salute and afterwards their bodies were sent to native areas.

Prayers were also offered for the eternal peace of departed souls and granting courage to bereaved family members.

On the occasion, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid condoled with families of martyrs and said that their blood would not go vain and culprits would be arrested.

It merits a mention here that Constable Farmanullah was on duty at City Police Station and operator Latif Khan was performing duties when they were killed by unknown miscreants.