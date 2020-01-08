UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Policemen Offered

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Funeral prayers of two policemen were offered on Wednesday, who were martyred in a shootout on Tuesday in Saddar.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf and people belonging to various walks of life attended the funeral prayers. The martyred policemen were presented guard of honor by the police contingent.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said one of the suspected shooters who was shot and killed in the retaliation has been identified as Aftab.

He said that it is the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people. Police have rendered numerous sacrifices in line of duty, he added.

It is mentioned here that two policemen were killed last night in a shootout which occurred at a police picket in Saddar.

The martyred policemen, were identified as Saeed Ahmed and Muhammad Ali, while a cop Hassan Akram and a bystander woman Sumera Sharif were among those injured and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

