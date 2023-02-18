UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Rangers Official Offered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Funeral prayers of martyred Rangers official offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of a martyred officer of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Sub-Inspector Taimoor Shehzad were offered at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Jinnah Courts Building on Saturday.

Taimoor embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists who attacked Karachi Police Office the other day, said a news release.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corps Commander, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Karachi Police Chief, officers of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, senior police officers and personnel attended the funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayers, the body of the martyr was sent to his native village Shujaabad, Multan where he will be buried with full military honors.

Shaheed Sub-Inspector Taimoor Shehzad joined the Pakistan Rangers Sindh through direct entry as Havildar 7 years ago and performed his professional duties with utmost zeal.

So far, for the maintenance of peace in Sindh particularly in Karachi, 148 officers and personnel of Pakistan Rangers Sindh had laid down their lives in various operations against terrorists including the Karachi operation.

